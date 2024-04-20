IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champion CSK by eights wickets in the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

As it was the teams first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read.

Asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9) went on a six-hitting spree to take CSK to a fighting 176 for six.

In reply, Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to recover from back-to-back defeats and consolidate its position in the table.

CSK, which came into the match with twin wins, on the other hand, slumped to its third loss in this IPL.