MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate

As it was the teams first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read

Published : Apr 20, 2024 09:32 IST , LUCKNOW - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul (L) greets Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after their IPL 2024 match.
Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul (L) greets Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after their IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants’ captain KL Rahul (L) greets Chennai Super Kings’ captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after their IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: AP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul and his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) counterpart Ruturaj Gaikwad have been fined Rs 12 lakh each as their teams maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Playing at home, LSG beat defending champion CSK by eights wickets in the match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ | Rahul’s knock ends Chennai Super Kings’ winning streak despite late Dhoni cameo

As it was the teams first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, both Rahul and Ruturaj were fined 12 lakh, an IPL statement read.

Asked to bat first, Ravindra Jadeja came up with a solid unbeaten 57 before Moeen Ali (30 off 20) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 off 9) went on a six-hitting spree to take CSK to a fighting 176 for six.

In reply, Rahul (82) and De Kock (54) batted with authority during their match-winning alliance of 134, the highest partnership for any wicket at the Ekana Stadium, as LSG scored 180 for 2 in 19 overs to recover from back-to-back defeats and consolidate its position in the table.

CSK, which came into the match with twin wins, on the other hand, slumped to its third loss in this IPL.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Lucknow Super Giants /

KL Rahul /

Chennai Super Kings /

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters; Gauff stunned by Kostyuk
    AP
  3. Ruud and Tsitsipas reach Barcelona Open semifinals, one win away from another title clash
    AP
  4. Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis
    AFP
  5. Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. DC vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match; overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. LSG vs CSK, IPL 2024: Rahul’s knock ends Chennai Super Kings’ winning streak despite late Dhoni cameo
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table updated after LSG vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings remains third despite loss against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Rahul, Ruturaj fined Rs 12 lakh each for slow over rate
    PTI
  2. Swiatek beats Raducanu in Stuttgart quarters; Gauff stunned by Kostyuk
    AP
  3. Ruud and Tsitsipas reach Barcelona Open semifinals, one win away from another title clash
    AP
  4. Etcheverry sees off Norrie to head into Barcelona Open semis
    AFP
  5. Man United player Garnacho apologizes for liking critical posts about Ten Hag
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment