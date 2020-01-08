Man Utd boss Solskjaer responds to Ashley Young Inter Milan link

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is uneasy at the thought of letting players leave Manchester United following rumours Inter has expressed an interest in Ashley Young.

United lost 3-1 at home to bitter rival Manchester City in the first leg of their EFL Cup semifinal on Tuesday, with the visitor outclassing Solskjaer's men for most of the match.

The defeat highlighted the glaring deficiencies in United's squad, with Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof coming in for criticism for their respective performances.

Shortly after the match, rumours began to emerge claiming Serie A leader Inter is in advanced talks for Young, who has been used as a back-up option for the full-back positions over the past few seasons.

Despite the 34-year-old being out of contract at the end of the season, Solskjaer seemed reluctant to let Young leave this month.

"Tonight's not the time to talk about players leaving, because we need the players we have in the squad and we've got a few months left of this season," Solskjaer told reporters.

"You've got to ask Ash, to be fair. For me it's about focusing on the next game and tonight [City]."

United returns to Premier League action this weekend at home to Norwich City.