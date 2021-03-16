Ronaldo return to Real Madrid 'possible', says Zidane

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane on Monday hinted there may be some truth in Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's rumoured return to the Spanish capital.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo left Real in 2018 for Juventus in a deal worth 100 million euros after winning three back-to-back UEFA Champions League (UCL) titles.

Ronaldo, however, could do little to reverse Juve's fortunes as the Italian champion, since his arrival, never made it beyond the quarterfinals in the UCL.

After being shown the door by Porto last Wednesday, the rumour mills have gone into overdrive regarding the Portuguese striker's potential return to Madrid.

When asked regarding the same, Zidane told Sky Italia that the move wasn't totally out of the question.

"It's possible, it's possible. We know Cristiano. We know the person he is and everything he's done at Real Madrid," he said.

The Frenchman added, "But now he's a Juventus player and you have to have respect both him and the club."

Asked if he would like to coach Ronaldo again, Zidane said: "I did what I had to do with Cristiano. Let's see what will happen in the future."

Meanwhile, Ronaldo sent social media in a frenzy with a cryptic post last week, in which he wrote, "...It's true the past belongs in museums (I should say!) but fortunately, football has memory... and so do I!..."