Turkey parts ways with coach Kuntz, says federation

Former Germany striker Kuntz, who also played for Besiktas, was appointed Turkey coach in September 2021 after leading the German Under-21 team to the European title in 2017 and 2021.

Published : Sep 20, 2023 19:38 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Turkey has won 12 of Kuntz’s 20 matches in charge, drawn three and lost five. The TFF did not say who would helm the team for the October 12 Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia.
infoIcon

Turkey’s football federation said on Wednesday it had decided to part ways with national team coach Stefan Kuntz, after denying an earlier report that it would terminate the German manager’s contract.

On Monday, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) had denied a report by the Demiroren News Agency that Kuntz’ contract would be terminated after the manager criticised his players following a 4-2 friendly loss to Japan. It had said Kuntz was invited to a meeting with TFF officials on Wednesday.

The TFF said in a statement that it had agreed to part ways with Kuntz after the meeting “within the framework of goodwill and professionalism”, and thanked him for his work.

ALSO READ: Poland appoints Probierz as new coach after parting ways with Fernando Santos

Following the loss to Japan, 60-year-old Kuntz responded to fans’ calls for his resignation by saying his players needed to work harder and that he should not take all the blame, and added his players were not putting in their best performance.

Former Germany striker Kuntz, who also played for Besiktas, was appointed Turkey coach in September 2021 after leading the German Under-21 team to the European title in 2017 and 2021.

