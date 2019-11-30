U17 Women's World Cup 2020: FIFA delegation satisfied with Ahmedabad stadium

The 2020 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup will be held in India across five venues and the preparations for the tournament are going on. The stadium in Ahmedabad was inspected by a FIFA and LOC delegation on Saturday.

After the inspection, Oliver Vogt, project lead of the U-17 Women’s World Cup said, “This is a beautiful stadium and we’re very happy to be in Ahmedabad. We just have to make some amendments and modifications, but overall it is very positive. For us, it is important to have stakeholders who are behind this event, and who show dedication. We feel that here in Ahmedabad, and so we’re confident that if the venue is picked, it will deliver a great Tournament.”

Ahmedabad became the fourth venue to be inspected for the tournament, following Kolkata, Guwahati and Bhubaneswar. The delegation will make its final stop at Navi Mumbai tomorrow.

“At the end, it is a FIFA World Cup so everything has to be perfect, and certain things have to be improved, but the available facilities at the TransStadia and core infrastructure that is required, is in place, and is very good,” said Roma Khanna, tournament director of the LOC.

“What is equally important for us is to see enthusiasm for development of women’s football not just by hosting the Tournament, but by helping football become the sport of choice for young women. This World Cup has the potential of changing women’s football, and overall women’s sport in the country and we’re confident of the support from the Government of Gujarat.”