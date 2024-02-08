MagazineBuy Print

UEFA announces a minimum of two women to be included on Executive Committee during congress

Aleksander Ceferin’s announcement not to stand for re-election for the UEFA presidency in 2027 overshadowed the other business on the agenda.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 21:19 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attending the 48th UEFA ordinary Congress held in Paris
UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attending the 48th UEFA ordinary Congress held in Paris | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin attending the 48th UEFA ordinary Congress held in Paris | Photo Credit: AFP

UEFA will have at least two women on its Executive Committee after European football’s governing body passed an amendment to its statutes at its Congress in Paris on Thursday.

Aleksander Ceferin’s announcement not to stand for re-election for the UEFA presidency in 2027 overshadowed the other business on the agenda, where all amendments to the UEFA statutes that were proposed were approved.

This included a provision to have at least two female members on the UEFA Executive Committee.

“By the way, if you didn’t know, we also added a female position, the changing of the statutes was also about the female position,” Ceferin said at a press conference.

“Now just a suggestion for you, maybe since I see all the men here, you should think about gender equality, as sports journalists as well I don’t see many articles about that.”

ALSO READ | Ligue 1: PSG is set to leave Parc des Princes, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the UEFA congress

Two new members of the Executive Committee were also ratified for a four-year term, Nasser Al-Khelaifi of Paris St Germain and Miguel Angel Gil Marin from Atletico Madrid.

