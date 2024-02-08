MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG is set to leave Parc des Princes, says club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi at the UEFA congress

PSG said last year that it would explore alternatives after Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said the stadium was not for sale - a position that City Hall confirmed on Tuesday.

Published : Feb 08, 2024 18:53 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the UEFA Congress
Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the UEFA Congress | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during the UEFA Congress | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Paris St Germain looks set to leave the Parc des Princes after the City confirmed the stadium was not for sale, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

“It’s too easy to say now that the stadium is not for sale anymore. We know what we want, we wasted years to try and buy it. It’s easier for us now, we know what we want. It’s over for us. We want to move out of the Parc,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters at a UEFA Congress.



ALSO READ | Ceferin will not stand for re-election for UEFA presidency in 2027

“A sale is not desirable, because that would be a decision with no turning back. That’s why we have to rule out the sale of the Parc today. We don’t want to sell off Paris’ legacy,” Paris deputy mayor for sports Pierre Rabadan said on Tuesday.

The Parc des Princes has been home to PSG since 1974, four years after the club was founded. 

