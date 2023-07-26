MagazineBuy Print

UEFA punishes Croatia for offensive fan chants and disorder at Nations League Finals

A 70,000 euros (77,000 USD) fine was for “discriminatory behaviour” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

Published : Jul 26, 2023 08:27 IST , NYON, Switzerland  - 1 MIN READ

AP
Fans of Croatia during the UEFA Nations League 2022/23 final match between Croatia and Spain at De Kuip on June 18, 2023, in Rotterdam, Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Croatia’s football federation was fined 150,000 euros (165,000 USD) by UEFA on Tuesday for offensive chants and disorder by fans at the Nations League Finals last month.

In a further punishment, UEFA said Croatia fans cannot be sold tickets for the team’s next competitive away game — a European Championship qualifier in Armenia on September 11.

A provisional sanction of playing a competitive home game in an empty stadium was deferred for a two-year probationary period.

UEFA said its disciplinary panel combined incidents at Croatia’s games at the Nations League mini-tournament in the Netherlands against the host and in the final against Spain, which won in a penalty shootout.

Also Read: Leagues Cup: Messi scores twice as Miami crushes Atlanta to advance into knockouts

A 70,000 euros (77,000 USD) fine was for “discriminatory behaviour” by fans, and other fines were for throwing objects and lighting fireworks.

“Racist behaviour” by fans of men’s Under-21 Euros co-host Romania at a game against Ukraine last month was among charges brought by UEFA that added up to fines totalling 21,000 euros (23,000 USD).

The Romanian Federation was also charged with “transmitting provocative messages of an offensive and of a political nature.”

Dutch club AZ Alkmaar was fined more than 80,000 euros (88,000 USD) for disorder at a home game against West Ham in the Europa Conference League semifinals in May. Some fans fought to try to get close to the family and friends of the English team’s players.

A one-game stadium closure at AZ was suspended for two years, UEFA said.

