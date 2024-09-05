UEFA Nations League schedule: Complete list of fixtures of Matchday 1 and 2

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on September 5 with Azerbaijan taking on Sweden at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.
In the last edition, Spain emerged as winner of the tournament after it beat Croatia in the final via a penalty shootout.
Take a look at the complete list of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 1 and 2.
Matchday 1 (All times in IST)
September 5
September 6
September 7
September 8
Matchday 2 (All times in IST)
September 8
September 9
September 10
September 11

