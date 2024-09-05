MagazineBuy Print

UEFA Nations League schedule: Complete list of fixtures of Matchday 1 and 2

Take a look at the complete list of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 1 and 2.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 18:39 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick, as he carries his mask, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany.
FILE PHOTO: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick, as he carries his mask, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal from a penalty kick, as he carries his mask, during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between France and Poland at Football Stadium Dortmund on June 25, 2024 in Dortmund, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 2024-25 edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off on September 5 with Azerbaijan taking on Sweden at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku.

In the last edition, Spain emerged as winner of the tournament after it beat Croatia in the final via a penalty shootout.

Take a look at the complete list of fixtures of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Matchday 1 and 2.

Matchday 1 (All times in IST)
September 5
Azerbaijan vs Sweden (9:30 pm)
September 6
Belarus vs Bulgaria (12:15 am)
San Marino vs Liechtenstein (12:15 am)
Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg (12:15 am)
Estonia vs Slovakia (12:15 am)
Serbia vs Spain (12:15 am)
Scotland vs Poland (12:15 am)
Denmark vs Switzerland (12:15 am)
Portugal vs Croatia (12:15 am)
Kazakhstan vs Norway (7:30 pm)
Lithuania vs Cyprus (9:30 pm)
September 7
Belgium vs Israel (12:15 am)
Wales vs Turkiye (12:15 am)
Iceland vs Montenegro (12:15 am)
Slovenia vs Austria (12:15 am)
Kosovo vs Romania (12:15 am)
France vs Italy (12:15 am)
Faroe Islands vs North Macedonia (6:30 pm)
Ireland vs England (9:30 pm)
Armenia vs Latvia (9:30 pm)
Georgia vs Czechia (9:30 pm)
Moldova vs Malta (9:30 pm)
September 8
Greece vs Finland (12:15 am)
Ukraine vs Albania (12:15 am)
Netherlands vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (12:15 am)
Germany vs Hungary (12:15 am)
Matchday 2 (All times in IST)
September 8
Luxembourg vs Belarus (6:30 pm)
Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland (9:30 pm)
Denmark vs Serbia (9:30 pm)
Slovakia vs Azerbaijan (9:30 pm)
Gibraltar vs Liechtenstein (9:30 pm)
September 9
Portugal vs Scotland (12:15 am)
Switzerland vs Spain (12:15 am)
Sweden vs Estonia (12:15 am)
Croatia vs Poland (12:15 am)
Cyprus vs Kosovo (9:30 pm)
September 10
Turkiye vs Iceland (12:15 am)
France vs Belgium (12:15 am)
Slovenia vs Kazakhstan (12:15 am)
Romania vs Lithuania (12:15 am)
Israel vs Italy (12:15 am)
Norway vs Austria (12:15 am)
Montenegro vs Wales (12:15 am)
Latvia vs Faroe Islands (9:30 pm)
September 11
Ireland vs Greece (12:15 am)
Albania vs Georgia (12:15 am)
England vs Finland (12:15 am)
Czechia vs Ukraine (12:15 am)
Andorra vs Malta (12:15 am)
Netherlands vs Germany(12:15 am)
Hungary vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (12:15 am)
North Macedonia vs Armenia (12:15 am)

