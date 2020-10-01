Football

UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

UEFA will allow a partial return of spectators, up to a maximum of 30 per cent of stadium capacity, at European competition matches where local authorities allow.

01 October, 2020 23:04 IST

An exception was made for the Super Cup match played in Budapest on Sept. 24, which was used as a pilot for the fans return.   -  Reuters Photo

UEFA will allow a partial return of spectators, up to a maximum of 30 per cent of stadium capacity, at European competition matches where local authorities allow, the European soccer body said on Thursday.

Spectators have been banned from all UEFA matches since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, except at the Super Cup match played in Budapest on Sept. 24. which was used as a pilot for their return.

