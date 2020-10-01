Football Football UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow UEFA will allow a partial return of spectators, up to a maximum of 30 per cent of stadium capacity, at European competition matches where local authorities allow. Reuters 01 October, 2020 23:04 IST An exception was made for the Super Cup match played in Budapest on Sept. 24, which was used as a pilot for the fans return. - Reuters Photo Reuters 01 October, 2020 23:04 IST UEFA will allow a partial return of spectators, up to a maximum of 30 per cent of stadium capacity, at European competition matches where local authorities allow, the European soccer body said on Thursday.Spectators have been banned from all UEFA matches since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, except at the Super Cup match played in Budapest on Sept. 24. which was used as a pilot for their return. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos