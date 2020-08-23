Lyon, PSG through to semifinals in Women's Champions League

Holder Olympique Lyonnais edged out Bayern Munich 2-1 in their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal in Bilbao on Saturday to set up an all-French clash in the semis against Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Arsenal by the same scoreline in San Sebastian.

England striker Nikita Parris put Lyon, which has won the last four Champions League titles, ahead in the 41st minute with Amel Majri adding a second goal 14 minutes into the second half and though Carolin Simon pulled one back for Bayern, Lyon held on to win.



READ: UWCL: Wolfsburg thrashes Glasgow 9-1, Barca edges past Atletico 1-0 to qualify for semifinals

Danish forward Signe Bruun came off the bench after missing a year due to injury to grab the winner for beaten 2017 finalists PSG in the 77th minute after Arsenal's Beth Mead had cancelled out Marie-Antoinette Katoto's first-half opener.

The two French sides will meet on Wednesday in Bilbao, while Barcelona takes on VfL Wolfsburg in the other semifinal in San Sebastian on Tuesday.