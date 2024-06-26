Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, UKR v BEL preview

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

