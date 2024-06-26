MagazineBuy Print

Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, UKR v BEL preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Group E clash between Ukraine vs Belgium.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 07:02 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Belgium’s forward #10 Romelu Lukaku gestures as he takes part in an MD-1 training session at the team base camp in Ludwigsburg on June 25, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match against Ukraine.
Belgium’s forward #10 Romelu Lukaku gestures as he takes part in an MD-1 training session at the team base camp in Ludwigsburg on June 25, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match against Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belgium’s forward #10 Romelu Lukaku gestures as he takes part in an MD-1 training session at the team base camp in Ludwigsburg on June 25, 2024, on the eve of their UEFA Euro 2024 Group E football match against Ukraine. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

However, his hold-up play and ability to hold off the two or three defenders that often mark him allows space for others to fashion chances, such as Youri Tielemans’ opening strike against Romania.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Ukraine vs Belgium Euro 2024 Group E match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group E match between Ukraine vs Belgium will kick off at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 26 at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ukraine vs Belgium Euro 2024 Group E match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands vs Austria will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live-stream Ukraine vs Belgium Euro 2024 Group E match?
The match can be live-streamed on the   SonyLIV app and website.

