MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of UKR v BEL Group E clash

Take a loos at the predicted lineups before Ukraine takes on Belgium in the Euro 2024 Group E match at the MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 07:36 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine’s forward Mykhailo Mudryk (l) playing the ball and Belgium’s forward Jeremy Doku during training.
Ukraine’s forward Mykhailo Mudryk (l) playing the ball and Belgium’s forward Jeremy Doku during training. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ukraine’s forward Mykhailo Mudryk (l) playing the ball and Belgium’s forward Jeremy Doku during training. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

Ukraine will take on Belgium in their final match of Euro 2024 Group E when they meet at the MHPArena in Stuttgart on 9;30 PM IST, June 26, Wednesday

Ukraine and Belgium go into their Euro 2024 clash on Wednesday knowing that there is everything to play for and everything to lose as all teams in Group E are locked on three points heading into the final matchday.

Belgium recovered from its opening loss to Slovakia to beat Romania 2-0 while Ukraine came from a goal down against Slovakia to win 2-1.

There are all sorts of permutations and calculations to be made but both teams will know that a win guarantees a last 16 place and possibly top seeding in the group.

Belgium looked like a wounded predator in its game against Romania, desperate to prove its best days are not behind it.

No player exemplifies that more than Romelu Lukaku. The 31-year-old has had three goals disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the tournament so far. He would be top-scorer were it not for very fine margins.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW

Here are the predicted lineups and formations of Ukraine vs Belgium:

UKRAINE VS BELGIUM PREDICTED LINEUPS:

Ukraine predicted XI (4-3-3): Trubin (GK); Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Sudakov, Zinchenko, Shaparenko; Yarmolenko, Dovbyk, Mudryk

Belgium predicted XI (4-1-3-1): Casteels (GK); Castagne, Faes, Vertonghen, Theate; Tielemans, Onana; Doku, De Bruyne, Trossard; Lukaku

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Ukraine /

Belgium

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Argentina vs Chile match in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI real-time gallery
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, ARG 0-0 CHI, Copa America 2024 updates: Match goalless at HT, Lionel Messi hits post
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Canada stays alive with win against Peru, Argentina plays Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ukraine vs Belgium, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of UKR v BEL Group E clash
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Ukraine vs Belgium Group E match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ukraine vs Belgium LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, UKR v BEL preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
  5. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE Argentina vs Chile match in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI real-time gallery
    Aneesh Dey _11547
  2. Copa America 2024: Canada beats Peru 1-0 at on David goal, first win over South American team in 24 years
    AP
  3. Argentina vs Chile LIVE score, ARG 0-0 CHI, Copa America 2024 updates: Match goalless at HT, Lionel Messi hits post
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Canada stays alive with win against Peru, Argentina plays Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Assistant referee faints in Peru v Canada clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment