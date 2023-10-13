Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia

Darwin Nunez struck a stoppage-time penalty as Uruguay fought back for a 2-2 draw at Colombia in their South American World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Colombia paid the price for squandering a series of chances to put the game to bed after taking a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute through Mateus Uribe.

The result leaves Colombia in third place in the qualifying group on five points, with Uruguay a place behind it on four points.

James Rodriguez put Colombia ahead in the 35th minute, bringing down a cross from Santiago Arias with his right foot and then drilling home with his left.

Uruguay drew level just a minute after the restart when Mathias Olivera was left unattended to head home a Nicolas de la Cruz corner.

But Colombia restored its lead when Luis Diaz burst inside from the left flank and fed Rafael Borre, whose low cross was tucked home by Uribe.

Luis Diaz then missed a glorious chance for a third when he was sent through a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but scooped his shot high over the bar.

Rodriguez saw a low shot from inside the box strike the post and a minute later fed Jhon Arias, who clipped his shot against the bar.

Uruguay escaped with a point after Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas rushed off his line and collided with Maximiliano Araujo.

Vargas was dismissed for a second yellow card, and Liverpool striker Nunez kept his cool to bury the penalty and give Marcelo Bielsa’s side a precious point.