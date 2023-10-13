MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia

The result leaves Colombia in third place in the qualifying group on five points, with Uruguay a place behind it on four points.

Published : Oct 13, 2023 08:03 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammates after scoring from the penalty spot his side’s second goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.
Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammates after scoring from the penalty spot his side’s second goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Uruguay’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammates after scoring from the penalty spot his side’s second goal against Colombia during a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, Colombia, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Darwin Nunez struck a stoppage-time penalty as Uruguay fought back for a 2-2 draw at Colombia in their South American World Cup qualifier in Barranquilla on Thursday.

Colombia paid the price for squandering a series of chances to put the game to bed after taking a 2-1 lead in the 52nd minute through Mateus Uribe.

The result leaves Colombia in third place in the qualifying group on five points, with Uruguay a place behind it on four points.

ALSO READ: Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland

James Rodriguez put Colombia ahead in the 35th minute, bringing down a cross from Santiago Arias with his right foot and then drilling home with his left.

Uruguay drew level just a minute after the restart when Mathias Olivera was left unattended to head home a Nicolas de la Cruz corner.

But Colombia restored its lead when Luis Diaz burst inside from the left flank and fed Rafael Borre, whose low cross was tucked home by Uribe.

Luis Diaz then missed a glorious chance for a third when he was sent through a one-on-one with the goalkeeper but scooped his shot high over the bar.

ALSO READ: Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay

Rodriguez saw a low shot from inside the box strike the post and a minute later fed Jhon Arias, who clipped his shot against the bar.

Uruguay escaped with a point after Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas rushed off his line and collided with Maximiliano Araujo.

Vargas was dismissed for a second yellow card, and Liverpool striker Nunez kept his cool to bury the penalty and give Marcelo Bielsa’s side a precious point.

Related stories

Related Topics

Darwin Nunez /

Uruguay /

Colombia /

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
  4. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bello equalises for Venezuela; BRA 1-1 VEN update after 90 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia
    Reuters
  2. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
  3. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
  4. Morocco hires Vilda as new women’s team coach
    Reuters
  5. Argentina maintains winning start in World Cup qualifiers with 1-0 victory against Paraguay
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Late Nunez penalty gives Uruguay 2-2 draw in Colombia
    Reuters
  2. NZ vs BAN head-to-head in ODI World Cup: New Zealand vs Bangladesh WC results and records
    Team Sportstar
  3. Spain’s 2-0 victory leaves champagne on ice for Scotland
    Reuters
  4. Brazil vs Venezuela LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Bello equalises for Venezuela; BRA 1-1 VEN update after 90 minutes
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tonali and Zaniolo leave Italy squad over police investigation
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment