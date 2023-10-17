Uruguay vs Brazil, World Cup Qualifier: Live Streaming Info, When and where to watch URU vs BRA WC Qualifying match

Brazil will be looking to bounce back from its tame draw with Venezuela when it takes on Uruguay in round four of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers early on Wednesday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay was also held to a draw by 10-man Colombia in its last fixture.

Brazil is currently second in the South American World Cup qualifiers table with seven points from three games whereas Uruguay is placed fourth with four points.

When and where is the Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup Qualifier match?

Brazil takes on Uruguay in round four of the South American World Cup qualifiers at Montevideo early on Wednesday (IST).

What time does the Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier kick off?

The Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match will kick-off at 5:30 am IST.

Where can we watch the Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match?

The Uruguay vs Brazil World Cup qualifier match will be live streamed on the Fancode app. Follow Sportstar’s live blog for live scores and updates from the match.