US women's national football team to play four post-Olympic matches The matches will take place in September and October against Paraguay and South Korea, with two matches against each. AP 19 August, 2021 09:21 IST File Photo: The U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) returns from Tokyo 2020 Games with a bronze medal after winning 4-4 against Australia. - USA TODAY Sports AP 19 August, 2021 09:21 IST Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October.The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on September 16 and again on September 21 in Cincinnati. They will also play South Korea on October 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on October 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.The match in St. Paul will be final game for Carli Lloyd with the national team. ALSO READ | U.S. football great Lloyd calls time on storied careerThe 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.