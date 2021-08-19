US women's national football team to play four post-Olympic matches

Coming off the Tokyo Olympics, the U.S. women's national team will play a series of four matches in September and October.

The team will play Paraguay in Cleveland on September 16 and again on September 21 in Cincinnati.

They will also play South Korea on October 21 in Kansas City, Kansas, and on October 26 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The match in St. Paul will be final game for Carli Lloyd with the national team.

The 39-year-old forward announced plans to retire earlier this week after a 16-year career that includes a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals.

Lloyd was on the U.S. team that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Games with a 4-3 victory over Australia earlier this month.