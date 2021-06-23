Rapinoe, Lavelle in USWNT squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

OL Reign duo Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were among US Women's national team squad for the Tokyo Olympics starting next month.

The US women's team is the two-time reigning World Cup winner and will be looking to add a fifth Olympics gold medal.

US will kick off its campaign against Sweden on July 21 at the Tokyo Stadium and is grouped with Australia and New Zealand.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)

Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)