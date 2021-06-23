Football Football Rapinoe, Lavelle in USWNT squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympics US will kick off its campaign against Sweden on July 21 at the Tokyo Stadium and is grouped with Australia and New Zealand. Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 18:46 IST Megan Rapinoe of the USA lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in 2019. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 23 June, 2021 18:46 IST OL Reign duo Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle were among US Women's national team squad for the Tokyo Olympics starting next month.The US women's team is the two-time reigning World Cup winner and will be looking to add a fifth Olympics gold medal.US will kick off its campaign against Sweden on July 21 at the Tokyo Stadium and is grouped with Australia and New Zealand.Full squadGoalkeepers: Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)Defenders: Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)Midfielders: Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)Forwards: Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign) Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :