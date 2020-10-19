Football Football Leicester's Soyuncu faces long spell out, Vardy set to miss Europa game Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said Soyuncu picked up his injury on duty with Turkey and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Reuters 19 October, 2020 15:09 IST Caglar Soyuncu reacts at full time of the Premier League match between Leicester City and West Ham United at The King Power Stadium. - Getty Images Reuters 19 October, 2020 15:09 IST Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu faces up to three months out with an abductor problem, manager Brendan Rodgers said, while striker Jamie Vardy may miss Thursday's Europa League meeting with Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk due to a calf injury.“Jamie will probably miss the European game and hopefully he'll be okay for our next league game. It's just a recurrence of what he's had over the last number of years,” Rodgers said following Sunday's 1-0 Premier League defeat by Aston Villa.Rodgers said Soyuncu picked up his injury on duty with Turkey and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.“Soyuncu is more serious in terms of the muscle is right off the bone, so he could be up to three months, which is an absolute shame for him,” Rodgers added.Leicester, fourth in the league with nine points from five matches, faces Arsenal on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos