Football

VAR official suspended after Vinicius red card incident - reports

Spanish media reported that Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva was sacked for the upcoming games although the Spanish football federation would not confirm that when questioned by AFP.

AFP
BARCELONA 23 May, 2023 16:20 IST
BARCELONA 23 May, 2023 16:20 IST
Spanish referee De Burgos Bengoetxea talks with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

Spanish referee De Burgos Bengoetxea talks with Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spanish media reported that Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva was sacked for the upcoming games although the Spanish football federation would not confirm that when questioned by AFP .

Spain’s refereeing committee sidelined official Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva on Tuesday for his upcoming matches after his involvement in Vinicius Junior’s red card against Valencia.

Spanish media reported that the 47-year-old was sacked although the Spanish football federation would not confirm that when questioned by AFP.

Also Read
Three detained by Spanish Police over racist insults to Vinicius Jr during Valencia game

Iglesias Villanueva was in charge of VAR during Valencia’s 1-0 La Liga win over Real Madrid on Sunday, in which Los Blancos forward Vinicius was racially abused by home supporters at Mestalla.

Later in the game the 22-year-old was sent off for hitting Valencia’s Hugo Duro, after referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea watched VAR footage of a brawl between the two teams.

However the video Iglesias Villanueva showed did not include Duro grabbing the Brazilian around the neck with his arm first, which would also have been a red card offence.

Vinicius was dismissed and is poised to miss between two or three matches, which means he may not play again for Madrid this season.

The Brazilian forward was at Real Madrid’s training ground on Tuesday but not working with the rest of the team, as he will not be able to face Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday.

Iglesias Villanueva was set to be the main VAR official for Real Betis’ match against Getafe on Wednesday, and a VAR assistant for Athletic Bilbao’s visit to face Osasuna on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us