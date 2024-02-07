Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: Lionel Messi update, preview, team news and more

Preview:

Inter Miami travels to Tokyo to face Vissel Kobe in the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Vissel Kobe, being the current champion of J League will be confident heading into the game and facing Lionel Messi’s side.

Messi was a no-show during the Hong Kong game due to a groin injury, but the Argentine was spotted training with the team during the build up to this game and is very likely to get minutes on the pitch.

Although Inter Miami is currently facing issues with its form having a bad run of games, especially an embarrassing defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. It will be hoping to continue its winning ways after the commanding victory against Hong Kong.

Predicted Playing XI:

Vissel Kobe: Maekawa(GK); Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Sakai, Ogihara, Ide; Muto, Osako, Patric

Inter Miami: Dos Santos(GK); Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Sunderland, Ruiz, Gregore, Gressel, Taylor; Suarez, Messi