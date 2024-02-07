MagazineBuy Print

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: Lionel Messi update, preview, team news and more

Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami: Check the live streaming details of the club friendly match to be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Published : Feb 07, 2024 06:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi training before the friendly football match against J-League side Vissel Kobe
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi training before the friendly football match against J-League side Vissel Kobe | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward Lionel Messi training before the friendly football match against J-League side Vissel Kobe | Photo Credit: AFP

Preview:

Inter Miami travels to Tokyo to face Vissel Kobe in the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Vissel Kobe, being the current champion of J League will be confident heading into the game and facing Lionel Messi’s side.

Messi was a no-show during the Hong Kong game due to a groin injury, but the Argentine was spotted training with the team during the build up to this game and is very likely to get minutes on the pitch.

Although Inter Miami is currently facing issues with its form having a bad run of games, especially an embarrassing defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. It will be hoping to continue its winning ways after the commanding victory against Hong Kong.

Predicted Playing XI:

Vissel Kobe: Maekawa(GK); Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Sakai, Ogihara, Ide; Muto, Osako, Patric

Inter Miami: Dos Santos(GK); Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Sunderland, Ruiz, Gregore, Gressel, Taylor; Suarez, Messi

Livestream and telecast info
When and where will Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly be played?
The Vissel Kobe friendly match will kick off at 03:30 PM IST on February 7, 2024 at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
When and where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly?
The live streaming of the Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly will be available on Apple TV only. The match will not be telecast in India.

