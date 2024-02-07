Preview:
Inter Miami travels to Tokyo to face Vissel Kobe in the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
Vissel Kobe, being the current champion of J League will be confident heading into the game and facing Lionel Messi’s side.
Messi was a no-show during the Hong Kong game due to a groin injury, but the Argentine was spotted training with the team during the build up to this game and is very likely to get minutes on the pitch.
Although Inter Miami is currently facing issues with its form having a bad run of games, especially an embarrassing defeat against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr. It will be hoping to continue its winning ways after the commanding victory against Hong Kong.
Predicted Playing XI:
Vissel Kobe: Maekawa(GK); Hatsuse, Yamakawa, Thuler, Honda; Sakai, Ogihara, Ide; Muto, Osako, Patric
Inter Miami: Dos Santos(GK); Kryvtsov, Aviles, Allen; Sunderland, Ruiz, Gregore, Gressel, Taylor; Suarez, Messi
Livestream and telecast info
When and where will Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly be played?
When and where to watch Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami friendly?
Latest on Sportstar
- Vissel Kobe vs Inter Miami, LIVE Streaming Info: Lionel Messi update, preview, team news and more
- Becker steps down as Rune coach after four months
- Host Ivory Coast determined to continue ‘miraculous’ run until AFCON final
- AFCON 2024: South Africa looks to repeat upset triumph in the semifinal against Nigeria
- India hockey player and Arjuna award winner Varun Kumar accused of rape, booked under POCSO act
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE