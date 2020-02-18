Andonovksi names strong USA squad for SheBelieves Cup

United States coach Vlatko Andonovski on Monday named a 26-player training squad for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup friendly tournament as the world champion builds towards this summer's Olympic Games.

All 20 of the players who helped the US women secure its place at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month are included in the squad, which also sees a return for Mallory Pugh.

Ten members of the victorious US starting line-up in last year's World Cup final are included in the squad, with the only absentee being striker Alex Morgan, who is taking a break from the sport as she prepares for the birth of her first child in April.

The US kick off the four-nation SheBelieves Cup tournament on March 5 against England before games against Spain and Japan.

Andonovski said the American women's team aims to build on the successful Olympic qualifying campaign.

“As a team, we have lots of positive feelings coming out of Olympic qualifying, but I think we all know that there's still a lot of room for growth for this group and there's no better way to continue that process than to play teams like England, Spain and Japan,” Andonovski said.

“Our end goal is the Olympics, but we're looking forward to a productive camp in Orlando and the challenge of playing three fantastic sides over the seven days.”