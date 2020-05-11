Football

WATCH: Andres Iniesta's best goals for FC Barcelona

On Andres Iniesta's birthday, here is a look at some of his best moments in a Barcelona shirt, a club at which the Spaniard spent 17 years.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 May, 2020 11:58 IST

Andres Iniesta's trophy cabinet includes four Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
11 May, 2020 11:58 IST

Andres Iniesta spent 17 years at Barcelona and lifted 32 titles. His trophy cabinet includes four Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles. Take a look at some of his best moments in a Barca shirt.

 

  Dugout videos

 Related