Football Football WATCH: Andres Iniesta's best goals for FC Barcelona On Andres Iniesta's birthday, here is a look at some of his best moments in a Barcelona shirt, a club at which the Spaniard spent 17 years. Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 11:58 IST Andres Iniesta's trophy cabinet includes four Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 11:58 IST Andres Iniesta spent 17 years at Barcelona and lifted 32 titles. His trophy cabinet includes four Champions League trophies and nine La Liga titles. Take a look at some of his best moments in a Barca shirt.