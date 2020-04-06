Football Football WATCH: Messi's four goals vs Arsenal - On This Day On this day in 2010, FC Barcelona took on Arsenal in the Champions League and a 22-year-old Lionel Messi scored four goals against the Gunners. Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 12:41 IST Lionel Messi has scored 114 goals in the Champions League. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 April, 2020 12:41 IST Take a look back to 2010 when FC Barcelona took on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. Messi scored all four goals in one of the most dominant displays ever seen on the pitch. At just 22, Messi overtook Rivaldo as Barcelona's all-time top scorer in the competition. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos