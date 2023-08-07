MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: All goals scored by Lionel Messi for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup 2023

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has been a constant threat with the Major League Soccer side, since his move from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 17:11 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Messi has found the net in every match that he has played in, scoring seven goals in four matches so far.
Messi has found the net in every match that he has played in, scoring seven goals in four matches so far. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Messi has found the net in every match that he has played in, scoring seven goals in four matches so far. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi continued his goalscoring form for Inter Miami as he scored his second brace in three consecutive games to take his side into the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has been a constant threat with the Major League Soccer side, since his move from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He has scored seven goals in four matches so far and will be in action again, four days later.

Here are all the goals scored by Messi for Inter Miami:

1. Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Goals scored: 1

2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Goals scored: 2

3. Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Goals scored: 2

4. Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Goals scored: 2

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
