WATCH: All goals scored by Lionel Messi for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup 2023

Lionel Messi continued his goalscoring form for Inter Miami as he scored his second brace in three consecutive games to take his side into the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has been a constant threat with the Major League Soccer side, since his move from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He has scored seven goals in four matches so far and will be in action again, four days later.
Here are all the goals scored by Messi for Inter Miami:
1. Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Goals scored: 1
2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Goals scored: 2
3. Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Goals scored: 2
4. Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Goals scored: 2
