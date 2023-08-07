WATCH: All goals scored by Lionel Messi for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup 2023

Lionel Messi continued his goalscoring form for Inter Miami as he scored his second brace in three consecutive games to take his side into the quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 winner has been a constant threat with the Major League Soccer side, since his move from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer. He has scored seven goals in four matches so far and will be in action again, four days later.

Here are all the goals scored by Messi for Inter Miami:

1. Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul, Goals scored: 1

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

2. Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Goals scored: 2

HE'S DONE IT AGAIN.



Leo Messi scores his second for @InterMiamiCF in as many games! pic.twitter.com/e3RVVpWTlT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2023

GO OFF, LEO MESSI.



A 20-minute brace for @InterMiamiCF's star man. pic.twitter.com/vzrDobOFRc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 26, 2023

3. Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Goals scored: 2

Messi is always must-see TV 📺



He scored another brace last night to lead #InterMiamiCF into the @LeaguesCup Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/I64NT8YdJL — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 3, 2023

4. Inter Miami vs FC Dallas, Goals scored: 2

Another game. Another goal. Just Messi things. 🐐



After Video Review, his sixth goal in four matches stands! pic.twitter.com/SZLTppHm9D — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 7, 2023