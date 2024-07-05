The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match on June 14, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the quarterfinal matches that are scheduled to be played on July 5.

Spain vs Germany- 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Portugal vs France - July 6, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

SPAIN VS GERMANY

Germany takes on fellow title contender Spain in the mouth-watering Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash on Friday, hoping to end a winless run at tournaments against it that stretches back to 1988.

The Germans are enjoying their best international tournament in eight years with home fans desperate for their first title in a decade but their match against the Spaniards is also seen as a premature final between two of the hottest teams in the competition.

Spain cruised through its group with wingers Lamine Yamal, who is the youngest player to feature at a Euros at 16, and Nico Williams quickly establishing a superb partnership that has terrorised opposing defences with their speed and creative play.

PORTUGAL VS FRANCE

The forward lines of France and Portugal need to fire up again for their quarter-final meeting at the European Championship on Friday, where every little advantage will likely be crucial in a tight contest.

The teams clash at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg in a third meeting in as many Euro tournaments, this time chasing a semifinal slot against either Germany or Spain in Munich next week.

France has not scored in open play in its last five internationals while Portugal has failed to find the net in its past two outings at Euro 2024, needing the tear-filled trauma of a penalty shootout to win a last eight place.

There is no doubting the quality on both sides, with Kylian Mbappe captaining the French and Cristiano Ronaldo bringing record-breaking achievement to Portugal.

