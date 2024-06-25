The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Eight teams have already qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages while the teams in Group C through F are yet to play their final matchday of the group stages.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 25:

France vs Poland- June 25, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Netherlands vs Austria - June 25, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Denmark vs Serbia - June 26, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

England vs Slovenia - June 26, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

FRANCE VS POLAND

France will try to finally get the goals flowing against already-eliminated Poland as it seeks to finish top of its Euro 2024 group on Tuesday, but questions remain about the availability of key forward Kylian Mbappe.

The striker - who broke his nose in France’s opener against Austria - donned a mask to take part in a practice match on Saturday against the under-21 side of German club Paderborn in which he scored twice and set up two other goals.

France has so far failed to find the net in Germany - it beat Austria in its opener courtesy of an own goal and drew 0-0 with the Netherlands - so coach Didier Deschamps will be tempted to bring Mbappe back against Poland.

NETHERLANDS VS AUSTRIA

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain has built up.

Coaches are often reluctant, in public at least, to saddle their players with lofty expectations, but De la Fuente has not been slow in coming forward, describing his squad as the best in the tournament, if not the world.

The likes of teenager Lamine Yamal, winger Nico Williams and fellow 21-year-old Pedri all produced dazzling displays against Italy while striker Alvaro Morata, defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Rodri provide invaluable tournament experience.

A last-gasp goal secured a 2-2 draw with Croatia to keep its hopes alive and its Brazilian coach Sylvinho has instilled a sense of belief in his squad.

DENMARK VS SERBIA

Denmark heads into its final Euro 2024 group match on Tuesday full of confidence knowing that victory will propel it into the knockout round, while Serbia hopes to build on a last gasp draw against Slovenia that kept its tournament hopes alive.

Denmark will progress if it beats Serbia, but it will go out if it loses and Slovenia does not. If the Danes and Slovenia both draw, they will be split for second and third place via overall goal difference and then other factors come into play.

More important for Serbia is rediscovering the quality it displayed during the second half against England and one or two attacking moments versus Slovenia in a side full of quality individual players.

A team with the likes of Luka Jovic, who came off the bench to score the last-gasp equaliser against Slovenia and is one of 13 players in the squad from clubs in England, Germany, Italy or Spain, has not come close to its pre-tournament billing.

Serbia can, however, qualify for the next round if it beats Denmark and Slovenia does not win against England. Serbia will be out if it loses or if it draws and Slovenia does not lose.

ENGLAND VS SLOVENIA

While England already has one foot in the knockout round of Euro 2024 and can finish no lower than third in their group, it needs to make its presence felt at a tournament that has seen optimism around the side wither after two lacklustre games.

England needs to avoid defeat in Cologne to guarantee progress and will definitely top the group with a win. If Denmark fails to beat Serbia in the other Group C match, England will qualify regardless of its result against Slovenia.

Supporters and pundits have levelled scathing criticism at Gareth Southgate’s England side after its 1-0 win over Serbia and anxious 1-1 draw with Denmark that saw fans boo the team off the pitch before the players beat a hasty exit from Frankfurt Arena.

