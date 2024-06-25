MagazineBuy Print

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of NED v AUT Group D match

Netherlands and Austria have played 19 times and the former has beaten the latter on nine occasions.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 08:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands’ head coach Ronald Koeman (L) and Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick.
Netherlands’ head coach Ronald Koeman (L) and Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick. | Photo Credit: AFP
Netherlands’ head coach Ronald Koeman (L) and Austria’s head coach Ralf Rangnick. | Photo Credit: AFP

Impressive Spain has secured top spot in Group B and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 but it will not be taking its foot off the gas against Albania in Dusseldorf on Monday.

While coach Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest players for the final group game, he will also want to maintain the momentum Spain has built up.

Coaches are often reluctant, in public at least, to saddle their players with lofty expectations, but De la Fuente has not been slow in coming forward, describing his squad as the best in the tournament, if not the world.

The likes of teenager Lamine Yamal, winger Nico Williams and fellow 21-year-old Pedri all produced dazzling displays against Italy while striker Alvaro Morata, defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Rodri provide invaluable tournament experience.

With its last-16 game against a third-placed team from Group A, B, C or D not until July 2, De la Fuente may decide that resting key players against Albania could disrupt the rhythm of his side and effect their sharpness.

Albania will expect no favours from Spain as it seek the unlikely win it needs to reach the knockout phase for the first time having exited in the group phase on its debut in 2016.

A last-gasp goal secured a 2-2 draw with Croatia to keep its hopes alive and its Brazilian coach Sylvinho has instilled a sense of belief in his squad.

NETHERLANDS vs AUSTRIA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

Played: 19

Netherlands: 9

Austria: 6

Draws: 4

NETHERLANDS vs AUSTRIA PREVIOUS FIVE MEETINGS

17 Jun 2021: Netherlands 2-0 Austria (UEFA European Championship)
04 Jun 2016: Austria 0-2 Netherlands (International Friendly)
09 Feb 2011: Netherlands 3-1 Austria (International Friendly)
26 Mar 2008: Austria 3-4 Netherlands (International Friendly)
06 Sep 2003: Netherlands 3-1 Austria (UEFA European Championship)

