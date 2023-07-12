Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?

Manchester United striker Joe Hugill scored the club’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Hugill struck in the 81st minute after being played through by Noam Emeran. The 19-year-old England youth international slotted past Dani van den Heuvel with a right-footed first-time finish.

Hugill, who started his career at Newcastle United before moving to rival Sunderland, came to the Old Trafford-based club in 2020 and scored twice on his U23 debut.

After his impressive showing for both the U18 and the U23 side, Hugill was promoted to the first team training at the end of the 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Post an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, the youngster moved to non-league side Altrincham at the start of the year, when he scored a goal in seven appearances.