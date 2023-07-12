MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?

Hugill struck in the 81st minute for Manchester United after being played through by Noam Emeran.

Published : Jul 12, 2023 22:27 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Manchester United’s Joe Hugill.
File image of Manchester United’s Joe Hugill. | Photo Credit: Instagram/joehugill9
infoIcon

File image of Manchester United’s Joe Hugill. | Photo Credit: Instagram/joehugill9

Manchester United striker Joe Hugill scored the club’s second goal in the 2-0 win over Leeds United in a pre-season friendly at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

Hugill struck in the 81st minute after being played through by Noam Emeran. The 19-year-old England youth international slotted past Dani van den Heuvel with a right-footed first-time finish.

READ | Who is Noam Emeran, the Man United player who scored against Leeds?

Hugill, who started his career at Newcastle United before moving to rival Sunderland, came to the Old Trafford-based club in 2020 and scored twice on his U23 debut.

After his impressive showing for both the U18 and the U23 side, Hugill was promoted to the first team training at the end of the 2020-21 season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Post an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, the youngster moved to non-league side Altrincham at the start of the year, when he scored a goal in seven appearances.

Related Topics

Manchester United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Noam Emeran, the Man United player who scored against Leeds in pre-season match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: WI 82/5 (35); West Indies loses five wickets; Ashwin, Jadeja pick up two
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz leads Rune 7-6(3), 6-4; Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals; Medvedev beats Eubanks in five sets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Who is Noam Emeran, the Man United player who scored against Leeds in pre-season match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Goalkeeper Handanovic leaves Inter Milan after 11 years
    Reuters
  4. FIFA Women’s World Cup, Group D Preview: WWC 2023 team news, analysis; The Lionesses aiming to dominate
    Team Sportstar
  5. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa from Villarreal 
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Noam Emeran, the Man United player who scored against Leeds in pre-season match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023: Full schedule, teams, format, squads, time, date, venues
    Team Sportstar
  3. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 1: WI 82/5 (35); West Indies loses five wickets; Ashwin, Jadeja pick up two
    Team Sportstar
  4. Who is Joe Hugill, Man United’s goalscorer against Leeds in pre-season friendly?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Quarterfinals: Alcaraz leads Rune 7-6(3), 6-4; Bopanna-Ebden pair reaches semifinals; Medvedev beats Eubanks in five sets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment