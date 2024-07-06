MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Panama quarterfinal?

Mariani has officiated in Serie A, the top flight of Italian men’s league soccer, since 2013. The 42-year-old made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s elite men’s club competition, in 2022/23.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 14:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Maurizio Mariani talks with Yeferson Soteldo and Salomon Rondon of Venezuela in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela.
Referee Maurizio Mariani talks with Yeferson Soteldo and Salomon Rondon of Venezuela in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Referee Maurizio Mariani talks with Yeferson Soteldo and Salomon Rondon of Venezuela in the second half during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group B match between Jamaica and Venezuela. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Colombia and Panama will play each other for a place in the Copa America 2024 semifinals on Saturday at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani will be in-charge of the quarterfinal clash. Prior to this match, he officiated the USA vs Bolivia and Jamaica vs Venezuela group stage fixtures.

Mariani is the only European referee at the 2024 Copa America and has been included as part of a cooperation agreement between CONMEBOL and UEFA, the football governing bodies in South America and Europe, respectively. The agreement also saw UEFA appoint Argentinian referee Facundo Tello for Euro 2024, currently being held in Germany.

Mariani has officiated in Serie A, the top flight of Italian men’s league soccer, since 2013. The 42-year-old made his debut in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s elite men’s club competition, in 2022/23.

He has also refereed games in the second-tier UEFA Europa League and at the international level. Apart from this, he has also officiated in the UEFA Nations League, and qualifiers for the European Championship and the World Cup.

Full list of match officials for Colombia vs Panama
Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
Assistant referees: Daniele Bindoni (ITA), Alberto Tegoni (ITA)
Fourth official: Kevin Ortega (PER)
Fifth official: Michael Orue (PER)
VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
AVAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)

