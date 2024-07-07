Copa America 2024: Who will Colombia face in the semifinals?

Colombia booked its spot in the Copa America 2024 semifinals after the James Rodriguez-led side comfortably defeated Panama 5-0 on Saturday in the quarterfinal clash.

Rodriguez set up Jhon Cordoba for a thumping header within the first 10 minutes to open the scoring. Then, it was the Sao Paulo midfielder himself who scored his first goal of the tournament after he converted a penalty from the spot.

Luis Diaz added another goal to Colombia’s tally shortly before half time after Rodriguez played a quick freekick to find the Liverpool forward, who then chipped an out-of-line goalkeeper in Orlando Mosquera.

Goals from Richard Rios and substitute Miguel Borja in the final 20 minutes or so only reiterated Colombia’s dominant display on the night.

Next, it would face either face Uruguay or Brazil, both of which are meeting in the final quarterfinal later in the day in Nevada, Las Vegas.