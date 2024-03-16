Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS clash against DC United?

Inter Miami will miss the services of captain and star player Lionel Messi in its Major League Soccer clash against DC United at the Audi Arena on Saturday.

Messi, who bagged a goal and an assist in Miami’s midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville, was substituted in the 50th minute.

After the match, head coach Tata Martino revealed that the Argentina international had suffered a leg injury, because of which he was taken off.

“He is overloaded on the right posterior (leg). We don’t want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him. I imagine that for Saturday’s game [against DC United] he is not going to be available,” Martino said.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has found the net 16 times and has seven assists to his name.