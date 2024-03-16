MagazineBuy Print

Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS clash against DC United?

Messi was taken off after 50 minutes in Inter Miami’s midweek clash against Nashville, where he scored a goal and bagged an assist.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 22:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 13, 2024.
Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Inter Miami’s Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi looks on during the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup football match between Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Inter Miami will miss the services of captain and star player Lionel Messi in its Major League Soccer clash against DC United at the Audi Arena on Saturday.

Messi, who bagged a goal and an assist in Miami’s midweek CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Nashville, was substituted in the 50th minute.

ALSO READ: DC UNITED vs INTER MIAMI LIVE streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

After the match, head coach Tata Martino revealed that the Argentina international had suffered a leg injury, because of which he was taken off.

“He is overloaded on the right posterior (leg). We don’t want to run a risk. We tried to see if he could go for a little longer, but it was bothering him. I imagine that for Saturday’s game [against DC United] he is not going to be available,” Martino said.

Since joining Inter Miami, Messi has found the net 16 times and has seven assists to his name.

