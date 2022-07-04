Women's EURO 2022: Group guide, squads, team news, details

The European Championship will take place exactly one year after the original start date due to the global coronavirus pandemic, and to avoid scheduling clashes with UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics.

Host nation England will open the tournament against Austria at Old Trafford, Manchester on July 6. Reigning champion Netherlands begins its campaign with a tough clash against Sweden in Sheffield, while top ranked European nations France and Germany kick-off their tournaments against Italy and Denmark respectively.

Germany is aiming to lift the trophy for a record-extending ninth time, having suffered quarter-final elimination in 2017. Only four nations have triumphed since the first UEFA European Women’s Championship in 1984, including Norway (1987, 1993), Sweden (1984) and Netherlands (2017).

A total of 31 matches will be played at ten venues over three weeks, with the final taking place at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 31.

Squad Guide for the European Championship:

Sixteen countries are playing in the European Championship this season with them distributed in four groups of four teams each. While Group B is stalked up with powerhouses Spain, Denmark and Germany, host England will face a strong challenge against Norway.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland