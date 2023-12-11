Spain v Netherlands, France v Germany in Women’s Nations League semifinals

Spain will host the Netherlands and France faces Germany in the semi-finals of the Women’s Nations League after the draw was made in Nyon on Monday.

The semifinals and final will be played as single-leg knockout games, with Spain and France hosting the semifinal matches. The final will be hosted by the winner of the Spain v Netherlands tie.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining host France which qualifies automatically. If France reaches the final, then the winner of the third-place playoff will take the remaining slot in Paris.

The semifinals will take place on February 23, with the final and third-place playoff both scheduled for five days later.

The Netherlands topped Group A1 ahead of England on goal difference, which ruled Team GB out of the qualification race for the Olympics.