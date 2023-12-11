MagazineBuy Print

Spain v Netherlands, France v Germany in Women’s Nations League semifinals

The semifinals will take place on February 23, with the final and third-place playoff both scheduled for five days later.

Published : Dec 11, 2023 19:48 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Spain’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.
Spain’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Spain’s players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women’s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Spain will host the Netherlands and France faces Germany in the semi-finals of the Women’s Nations League after the draw was made in Nyon on Monday.

The semifinals and final will be played as single-leg knockout games, with Spain and France hosting the semifinal matches. The final will be hosted by the winner of the Spain v Netherlands tie.

ALSO READ: Zlatan Ibrahimovic joins RedBird and will act as senior advisor to AC Milan

The two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games, joining host France which qualifies automatically. If France reaches the final, then the winner of the third-place playoff will take the remaining slot in Paris.

The semifinals will take place on February 23, with the final and third-place playoff both scheduled for five days later.

The Netherlands topped Group A1 ahead of England on goal difference, which ruled Team GB out of the qualification race for the Olympics.

