Football Football Women's Super League: Manchester City- West Ham fixture postponed due to COVID-19 Manchester City Women's Super League match against West Ham United has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the squad. Reuters 07 January, 2021 20:54 IST City reported four positive cases on Monday but did not name the players affected by the virus. - Reuters (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) Reuters 07 January, 2021 20:54 IST Manchester City Women's Super League match against West Ham United on Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the squad, the club said on Thursday.City reported four positive cases on Monday but did not name the players affected by the virus.A new date for the game between the women's FA Cup holders and West Ham will be announced in due course, City added.READ: Manchester City confirms more COVID-19 casesCity is fourth in the league table with 18 points after nine games, while West Ham sit 10th on seven points. The club is already battling a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's squad, with several first-team players and staff members testing positive.City's Premier League match at Everton was postponed last month and the training ground was closed for two days as a precaution. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos