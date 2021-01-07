Women's Super League: Manchester City- West Ham fixture postponed due to COVID-19

Manchester City Women's Super League match against West Ham United on Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases within the squad, the club said on Thursday.

City reported four positive cases on Monday but did not name the players affected by the virus.

A new date for the game between the women's FA Cup holders and West Ham will be announced in due course, City added.

READ: Manchester City confirms more COVID-19 cases

City is fourth in the league table with 18 points after nine games, while West Ham sit 10th on seven points. The club is already battling a COVID-19 outbreak in the men's squad, with several first-team players and staff members testing positive.

City's Premier League match at Everton was postponed last month and the training ground was closed for two days as a precaution.