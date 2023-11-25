MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo

Surprise leader Girona and rival Real Madrid in second now have the chance to extend their lead on the third-place Catalans over the next two days.

Published : Nov 25, 2023 21:49 IST , Madrid - 4 MINS READ

AFP
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez.
Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Barcelona’s head coach Xavi Hernandez. | Photo Credit: AP

Spanish champion Barcelona slipped up in a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday in La Liga, continuing a worrying run of underwhelming performances.

Surprise leader Girona and rival Real Madrid in second now have the chance to extend their lead on the third-place Catalans over the next two days.

Unai Lopez drove Rayo ahead from long range in the first half but Barca levelled through Florian Lejeune’s own goal in the 82nd minute.

READ MORE | Barcelona fights back to draw at Rayo Vallecano

The draw adds to the doubts around Barcelona, which has not been at its best for several weeks and face Porto on Tuesday seeking Champions League knock-out round qualification.

“I think it was a game of two halves, in the first we dominated but we weren’t aggressive enough to cause damage,” Xavi told DAZN.

“In the second we were, we scored a goal and could have had others ... we need to win these games if we want to win the league.

“We have to be self-critical, it’s costing us too much this season giving things away ... in modern football a lot changes when they score against you.”

Inaki Pena started in goal for Barca with Marc-Andre ter Stegen out with a back problem, while Xavi turned to the fit-again Frenkie de Jong to replace the injured Gavi in midfield.

The 19-year-old’s cruciate ligament tear will keep him out for the season, with Barcelona losing a player the coach has described as the “soul” of the team.

Barcelona players wore shirts before kick off with his name on the back, and a message saying “we are with you, Gavi”.

Pena spilled the ball the first time he was called into action but recovered quickly to clear up the danger.

The goalkeeper then denied Oscar Valentin after De Jong lost the ball on the edge of his own box.

Host Rayo started well, encouraged by having beaten Barca on three of their four previous clashes, including twice at its ramshackle Vallecas stadium.

It took the lead after 39 minutes when Lopez hammered a superb effort into the bottom right corner from around 30 yards out after the ball was cleared into his path.

Rayo came close to adding a second in stoppage time but Alejandro Balde was alert to cut Jorge de Frutos’ low cross out with two Rayo attackers ready to pounce.

Lack of intensity

Xavi said Barca would miss Gavi’s “intensity, heart and courage” against Francisco Rodriguez’s side and he was proven right, although they improved a little after the break.

Ferran Torres might have levelled early in the second half with a header but sent it too close to Rayo goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

ALSO READ | Managers should be more involved in drafting refereeing guidelines, says Pochettino

Xavi immediately replaced the winger, along with Oriol Romeu after another disappointing shift at the base of Barca’s midfield, sending Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Felix on.

Pedri headed narrowly over from Robert Lewandowski’s cross and Inigo Martinez nodded a Gundogan free kick off target too as Barca sought the equaliser.

Raphinha’s raking effort struck the post and Rayo hacked Lewandowski’s attempted finish from the rebound off the line.

Eventually the Catalans levelled with eight minutes remaining when Lejeune diverted Balde’s cross into his own net, under pressure from Lewandowski.

Raphinha appealed for a penalty in stoppage time when he fell after Pacha Espino challenged him, but the officials did not oblige.

“We didn’t play well, we weren’t at the level that we can be,” De Jong told DAZN.

“We have to work to improve -- the plan is good, we are confident, everyone ran as much as they could.

“I think that we weren’t good in possession.”

Barcelona now has failed to beat Rayo in five matches and could fall six points behind Girona if its neigbours beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday at Montilivi.

Real Madrid, two points clear of Barca, visits Cadiz on Sunday, while fourth place Atletico Madrid hosts Mallorca later Saturday.

Related Topics

Xavi Hernandez /

Barcelona /

Rayo Vallecano

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Squash Championships: Tanvi Khanna stresses importance of training abroad and sparring partners
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
  2. FIFA U-17 World Cup semifinals: Full schedule, all you need to know, teams, squads, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: Captain Diarra nets winner as Mali brushes past Morocco into semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Haaland to Ronaldo: Who has scored the most goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023: France beats Uzbekistan 1-0 to enter semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  2. National Squash Championships: Tanvi Khanna stresses importance of training abroad and sparring partners
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. Hockey Nationals 2023: TN edges out UP in semis to meet defending champion Haryana
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. Satwik-Chirag beat China’s Ren-He to enter final of China Masters 2023
    Team Sportstar
  5. ‘We’re giving too much away’ says Xavi after Barca draw at Rayo
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment