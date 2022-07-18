Football

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to stay at Milan beyond 41

Reuters
18 July, 2022 18:57 IST
AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates ahead of the trophy lift after winning the Serie A.

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates ahead of the trophy lift after winning the Serie A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the Serie A champions beyond his 41st birthday after agreeing a one-year contract extension, the club said on Monday.

Details of the contract were not released, but a source close to the deal said the Swede has accepted a reduced salary given he will be unable to play until 2023 after undergoing surgery on his left knee in May..

“AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract until June 30, 2023,” Milan said in a short statement. “The Swedish forward will continue to wear the number 11 shirt.”

Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s all-time top scorer with 62 goals, returned to his former club Milan in January 2020 after leaving Major League Soccer team LA Galaxy.

Although his second stint at the Italian side has been riddled with injuries, Ibrahimovic has made 74 appearances and scored 36 goals in all competitions since his return, helping Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years last term.

