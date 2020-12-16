Amandeep shares lead with Vani on first day of ninth leg of Hero WPGT

Amandeep Drall continued her rich vein of form to grab a share of the lead after the first round of the ninth leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here on Wednesday.

Amandeep, who took the winner's cheque despite finishing second behind amateur Sneha Singh in the seventh leg and won the eighth leg last week, birdied the final hole to card one-under 71 and tie at the top with Vani Kapoor.

Vani finished almost an hour before Amandeep as play started two hours and 10 minutes late due to the morning fog.

As the players approach the grand finale of the year 2020, Ridhima Dilawari also found some form with an even par 72 and was sole third, while Tvesa Malik and Hitaashee Bakshi shot 73 each to be tied-fourth.

Amateurs Hunar Mittal and Avani Prashanth carded 74 each as did the experienced Diksha Dagar to share the sixth place.

Six players -- Pranavi Urs, Asmitha Sathish, Rhea Jha, Lakhmehar Pardesi, Neha Tripathi and amateur Nayanika Sanga -- were all bunched at Tied-ninth with scores of 75 each.