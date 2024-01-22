MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event

Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama, sank the winning par putt from just inside six feet at the 18th hole to fire a two-under-par 70.

Published : Jan 22, 2024 09:36 IST , Los Angeles - 3 MINS READ

AFP
Nick Dunlap holds the trophy after winning the American Express golf tournament, Sunday, January 21, 2024.
Nick Dunlap holds the trophy after winning the American Express golf tournament, Sunday, January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nick Dunlap holds the trophy after winning the American Express golf tournament, Sunday, January 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Reigning US Amateur champion Nick Dunlap became the first amateur since 1991 to win a PGA Tour title, winning a back-nine showdown on Sunday to capture the American Express tournament.

Dunlap, a 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Alabama, sank the winning par putt from just inside six feet at the 18th hole to fire a two-under-par 70 at the Pete Dye Stadium Course -- one of three courses used this week.

Despite his victory however, Dunlap will not take home any money from the win.

As an amateur, he is ineligible for the winner’s prize of $1.51 million, which goes to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who finished on 260 after a closing 65.

Dunlap finished on 29-under 259 to set a 72-hole record low winning score, breaking the mark of 28-under set by Patrick Reed in 2014.

“I felt this script today was already written,” Dunlap said. “I was going to give it everything I had whether I shoot 75 or 65 or 70.”

Dunlap became the first amateur to win a US PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson captured the 1991 Northern Telecom Open in Tucson, Arizona.

Voting lines now open for Sportstar ACES Awards 2024

Dunlap also became the second-youngest PGA Tour winner in the past 90 years, trailing only Jordan Spieth’s victory at 19 at the 2013 John Deere Classic.

The historic victory didn’t come without tension-packed drama.

Dunlap sank a birdie putt at the par-5 16th to share the lead with 24th-ranked American Sam Burns, who found water off the tee at the par-3 17th on the day’s toughest hole while Dunlap was on the green 35 feet from the hole.

Dunlap made a routine par while Burns stumbled with a double bogey and the amateur led by two with the par-4 18th remaining.

But ahead of him on the 18th green, South Africa’s Bezuidenhout birdied to pull within one.

At 18, Dunlap’s tee shot went way into the right rough and his approach stopped 75 feet from the hole down a slope.

Dunlap pitched his third to just inside six feet and then sank his par putt for the victory

“Nothing like I have ever felt,” Dunlap said. “It’s so cool to be out here and experience this as an amateur.

“Whether I had made that or missed that, if you would have told me Wednesday night I would have a putt to win this golf tournament, I wouldn’t believe you.”

Sharing third on 261 were Taiwan’s Kevin Yu, who matched his career-low PGA round with a 63, and Americans Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas.

Despite missing out on the winner’s check, Dunlap will become eligible to take PGA Tour membership at any time in the 2024 PGA campaign.

Then he would receive the benefits of any PGA Tour winner, which include membership through the 2026 season plus entries into the Masters and PGA Championship and any unplayed “signature” events.

Dunlap already has berths in this year’s Masters, PGA and British Open from his US Amateur triumph if he is an amateur when the events tee off.

Related Topics

PGA /

PGA Tour

Latest on Sportstar

  1. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala chases 327 vs Mumbai; Riyan Parag scores 75 off 54 balls
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. Milan keeper Maignan wants stronger action after racist abuse; FIFA president eyes tougher sanctions
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Vlahovic nets twice and apologises to teammate McKennie as Juventus goes top
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
  2. Lydia Ko back in winner’s circle at Tournament of Champions
    Reuters
  3. McIlroy wins Dubai Desert Classic for record fourth time
    AP
  4. LIV chairman could face $74M lawsuit in Canadian court - report
    Reuters
  5. Grayson Murray’s playoff birdie delivers emotional Hawaii PGA victory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. American Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur since 1991 to win PGA Tour event
    AFP
  2. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round 3 Day 4 updates: Kerala chases 327 vs Mumbai; Riyan Parag scores 75 off 54 balls
    Team Sportstar
  3. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
  4. Milan keeper Maignan wants stronger action after racist abuse; FIFA president eyes tougher sanctions
    AP
  5. Serie A 2023-24: Vlahovic nets twice and apologises to teammate McKennie as Juventus goes top
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment