Anirban Lahiri makes cut despite string of bogeys at Palmetto

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made the cut despite carding a disappointing 2-over 73 in the second round of the Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, United States of America.

Lahiri, who shot 69 in the opening round, had three bogeys in the last four holes on day two. He totalled an even-par 142 to make the cut, which fell at 1-over. The Indian, who was tied-31st after the first round, dropped to tied-44th.

RELATED| Danielle Kang takes one-stroke lead in LPGA Tour event at Lake Merced

He had a roller-coaster day with four birdies against six bogeys. Starting from the 10th tee, Lahiri bogeyed 13th and 14th but recovered from that with three birdies in a row from 15th to 17th.

Taking the turn at 1-under, he again dropped a shot on 10th but made up on third. Then came a string of bogeys on the sixth, eighth and ninth. He did have a fine run of three birdies, but otherwise, his iron play and approaches left him with a lot of work to do to make pars and he often missed them from between 10-15 feet.