Lahiri finishes modest 37th at Sanderson Farms

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri brought home an improved card of three-under 69 in the final round to finish a modest T-37 at the Sanderson Farms here.

Lahiri, who earned his ticket to Sanderson with a Top-10 in Corales Dominican Republic, needed a Top-10 finish to get into the next event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

He seemed to have a good chance at the halfway stage, before a bruising third round of 5-over 77 ruined the chances.

Lahiri gave it his all in the final round that began with four birdies in first 10 holes, but again the putts did not fall after that and he also closed with a bogey on 18th.

It saw him finish T-37 after T-36 at Safeway and T-6 at Corales Puntacana Championship.

Scottish Open: Shubhankar signs off T-26

India’s Shubhankar Sharma rounded off the week with a fine four-under 67 that saw him finish T-26 at the 2020 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open here.

It was Sharma’s best finish in the nine starts that he had since the European Tour re-started after the coronavirus-induced break. His previous best finish was T-44 at Portugal Masters.

Starting on the 10th, Sharma, who had 70-67-76 on first three days, birdied 12th, 13th, 17th and 18th to turn in a fine four-under in his first nine. On resumption, he dropped a shot on first, which was his sole blemish before picking up a stroke at 7th for a 67.