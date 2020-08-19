More Sports Golf Golf Koepka withdraws from Northern Trust, ends season The four-times major champion could still play in the September 17-19 U.S. Open after having been postponed from its original June date. Reuters 19 August, 2020 23:05 IST Brooks Koepka has two top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season. - Getty Images Reuters 19 August, 2020 23:05 IST World number seven Brooks Koepka's 2019-20 season came to a close on Wednesday as he withdrew from this week's FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.Koepka, who has been battling hip and knee issues, was 97th on the season-long FedExCup points list and would have needed a good finish at this week's Northern Trust to finish inside the top 70 and advance to next week's BMW Championship.The former world number one, who has two top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season, missed the cut at last week's Wyndham Championship where he said he was having difficulty getting over to his left side.“This is physical,” said Koepka. “I know how to do it, I can do it, I just physically can't do it.”Four-times major champion could still play in the September 17-19 U.S. Open, which is part of the 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule after having been postponed from its original June date due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Koepka finished runner-up at last year's U.S. Open where he was bidding for a three-peat. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.