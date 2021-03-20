Bhullar slips to tied 37 but makes cut in Kenya

Gaganjeet Bhullar slipped in the second round with 1-over 72 but still made the cut at the Magical Kenya Open here on Friday.

Bhullar, a one-time winner on the European Tour, was 4-under through 36 holes and was placed tied 37th at the Karen Country Club.

The Indian, who was the runner-up at the Qatar Masters last week, had four birdies, but he gave away as many as five bogeys and dropped from overnight tied 9th.

Kalle Samooja (65-66) of Finland and Australian Scott Hend (67-64) shared the lead at the halfway mark.

India's other two stars, Shubhankar Sharma (73-70) and SSP Chawrasia (74-72), missed the halfway cut once again.

The Finn has had three top 10 finishes in his last 10 European Tour starts and a five-under-par 66 at Karen Country Club left him alongside Australia's Scott Hend on 11 under par heading into the weekend.

Since graduating from the Challenge Tour ahead of the 2019 season, Samooja has impressed with two runner-up finishes on the European Tour, and will now look to secure a first win at this level.

In stark contrast to Samooja, 47-year-old Hend came into the week having missed seven cuts in his last eight events, but a joint best of the week 64 moved him into contention for a fourth European Tour title.

Hend looked like snatching the outright lead when he made his eighth birdie of the day on the 17th, but, like Samooja, he bogeyed the last.

Scottish pair Connor Syme and Richie Ramsay shared the third position on ten under with South African Dean Burmester, with the latter's compatriot Justin Harding, Scotland's Calum Hill, American Kurt Kitayama and France's Raphaël Jacquelin on nine-under.