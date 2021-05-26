Lahiri set for Charles Schwab Challenge, Diksha joins Tvesa in Italian Open

India's Anirban Lahiri tees up at the USD 7.5 million Charles Schwab Challenge in Fortworth, United States, this week with an aim to regain form and improve his position on the PGA.

The 33-year-old Indian, who has now been on the PGA Tour since 2016, is yet to make his breakthrough and has now hit a rough patch in 2021.

After a promising start to the new 2020-21 PGA Tour season late last year when he made all four cuts and had a top-10 finish in Dominican Republic, Lahiri has been somewhat patchy in his 10 starts in 2021, where he has made only three cuts, including a fifth place in Texas Open.

RELATED | PGA apologises to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

While his on-course showing was disappointing Lahiri, who missed a lot of events in 2020 when he was stranded in India, also had to deal with a bout of COVID-19, which caused him to miss at least two events -- the Valspar Championships and the Wells Fargo Championship.

Now, he hopes to make up for the lost time as 10 events plus two Majors and a WGC are what are left in the run-up to the FedEx Cup play-offs. Lahiri has had to miss the play-offs in 2019 and 2020 after playing in them in 2017 and 2018.

Lahiri's last two victories came in a period of three weeks in 2015, when he won the Malaysia Open and the Hero Indian Open. On Thursday, Lahiri will be in the first group to tee off as he goes out with Lucas Glover and Harold Varner III.

- DIKSHA JOINS TVESA IN ITALIAN OPEN ON LET -

India's Diksha Dagar and Astha Madan will make their first start of the year as they play the Ladies Italian Open this week at the Golf Club Margara in Piedmont, Italy.

Diksha and Astha will join Tvesa Malik, who has already played at the opening event in South Africa two weeks ago. This is the second event of this season's LET schedule.

ALSO READ | Hsu's late eagle creates big swing in first career LPGA win

The last time the Ladies European Tour came to Italy was seven years ago and none among the Indian trio had turned professional.

Tvesa had an encouraging start in South Africa as she finished tied 23rd, while Dagar is a past winner there. Astha, a regular on the domestic Indian circuit, is looking to make a mark in Europe.

Back in 2014, England's Florentyna Parker was crowned champion at the Perugia Club when she clinched a one-shot victory.

It was an albatross on the 14th hole of the final round which ensured Parker finished on seven-under-par for the tournament. It was her second victory on the LET as she edged out compatriot Holly Clyburn.

This year's tournament will be the 25th edition of the Ladies Italian Open, which first took place on the LET in 1987 when Laura Davies claimed victory and the English legend has claimed four wins in Italy through the years.