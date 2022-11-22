Leading golfers to feature in Vooty Masters championship

Leading golfers of the country will be in action in the inaugural edition of the Vooty Masters golf championship to be held here from November 24 at the Vooty Golf County (Vikarabad). With total prize money of ₹1 crore, the tournament will feature PGTI leader Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Manu Gandas and Ajeetesh Sandhu.

According to PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, the Pro-Am event will be held on November 23.

K. Prithvi Reddy, CEO of Dream Valley Group, said the 18-hole course should offer some of the toughest challenges to golfers. “We have tied with the PGTI in the past also and hope to hold another major championship on these lines at our Haldi County golf course too,” he said.

For his part, Yuvraj Singh said the Vooty Masters would be a signature event and that he was feeling more confident and excited ahead of the championship. “We as pros look to have back-to-back events and are really glad to be here back again after the recent Golconda Masters. Obviously, the best player wins and the deserving will be the leader at the end of the season,” he said.

Manu Gandas appreciated the host for putting up a commendable job and the course looks in great condition.