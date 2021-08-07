Harris English maintains 2-stroke lead at TPC Southwind

Harris English shot a 5-under 65 on Friday at TPC Southwind to hold onto the lead in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

English withstood strong challenges from Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer to hold the top spot at 13-under 127.

Smith had a 62 that required only 18 putts, tying a PGA Tour record for fewest putts in a round. Ancer shot a bogey-free 62, his tour-leading 14th bogey-free round of the season. They were two strokes back.

Ian Poulter (66), Scottie Scheffler (65) and Sam Burns (64) were 10 under, and Louis Oosthuizen (64) and Bryson DeChambeau (66) were 9 under. DeChambeau missed the Tokyo Olympics last week because of a positive test for COVID-19.

English opened the World Golf Championships event Thursday with a 62 to match his lowest PGA Tour score and entered the second round with a two-stroke advantage over a foursome that included Poulter. English’s opening 65 included four birdies and an eagle.

Bjerregaard shoots course record to lead Hero Open by 2

Danish golfer Lucas Bjerregaard birdied six holes in a row as he claimed the halfway lead in the Hero Open on Friday.

Bjerregaard's back nine scoring burst at Fairmont St Andrews added a superb course-record 10-under-par 62 to his opening 67 for a total of 15 under, two shots clear of overnight leader Calum Hill.

Hill, who has not dropped a shot in 36 holes, added a 68 to his opening 63 to reach 13 under. South Africa's Justin Walters and Spain's Santiago Tarrio were a shot further back.

Grillo leads Barracuda at smoky Tahoe Mountain Club

Emiliano Grillo had an early eagle in a 17-point round in smoky conditions Friday to take the second-round lead in the Barracuda Championship, the only PGA Tour event that uses the modified Stableford scoring system.

Players receive eight points for an albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par. A point is subtracted for a bogey, and three points are taken away for a double bogey or worse.

Grillo, the 28-year-old Argentine player who won the 2016 Frys.com Open for his lone PGA Tour title, had a 29-point total on Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood Course.

Adam Schenk was two points back after a 19-point day. He eagled the par-5 sixth.