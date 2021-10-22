Amateur Avani wins second title of Hero WPGT season

Amateur Avani Prashanth won her second title of the season as she held off the seasoned Amandeep Drall by a shot to win the 11th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Friday.

Avani and Amandeep played even-par rounds, which helped the former stay ahead to emerge victor at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Avani totalled 2-under 214, while Amandeep aggregated 1-under 215.

Three players, Pranavi Urs (76), Jahanvi Bakshi (73) and Vani Kapoor (73) were tied for third place at 4-over 219. Seher Atwal (75) was sixth at 221 and Rhea Jha (73) was seventh.

Saaniya Sharma, amateur Kriti Chowhan and Hitaashee Bakshi occupied the eighth to 10th places.

Avani, who is playing both the WPGT circuit and the amateur Tours, won the third leg in Mumbai and was also runner-up at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram in the eighth leg and was again second in the 10th leg last week in Chandigarh.

Avani’s 66 in the second round, as also that of Saaniya Sharma, were confirmed as the Ladies scoring record at the Panchkula Golf Club.

Starting the final day one shot behind Avani, the experienced Amandeep bridged that narrow gap with a birdie on the second hole. However, a dropped shot on par-5 fifth gave the lead back to Avani, who parred the first six holes.

Avani landed her first birdie on the seventh but gave away that gain on the next hole. So, when the players reached the turn, Avani was still one ahead.

The others were way behind, and the contest was now between Avani and Amandeep.

On the back nine, while Avani birdied 11th and 12th, Amandeep birdied 11th and bogeyed 12th. That meant Avani was now three shots clear.

There was another twist as Avani dropped shots on par-3 13th and par-4 15th, while Amandeep birdied 15th to pull level with the young amateur.

With two holes left, it was now about holding nerves. Amandeep bogeyed the 17th, while Avani parred the 17th and 18th and won the title.

Amandeep continues to lead the Hero Order of Merit, while Vani Kapoor remains second.

Amandeep has now won Rs 15,01,900, while Vani has amassed Rs 13,00,500 and Jahanvi became the third player to cross the Rs 10 lakh mark as she has earned Rs 10,67,733.

Hitaashee, Seher and Saaniya are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.