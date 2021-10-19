More Sports Golf Golf Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge to include 15 of world's top 20 The December 2-5 tournament, a benefit for Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation and other charities, will include 20 players, up from 18 last year. Reuters 19 October, 2021 10:15 IST FILE PHOTO: Fifteen of the top 20 in the world golf rankings will head to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge tournament, a benefit for TGR Foundation of Tiger Woods (pic) and other charities, in December. - AP Reuters 19 October, 2021 10:15 IST Fifteen of the top 20 in the world golf rankings will head to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge in December.The December 2-5 tournament, a benefit for Tiger Woods' TGR Foundation and other charities, will include 20 players, up from 18 last year.The field features world No. 3 Collin Morikawa, the reigning Open Championship winner, and No. 18 Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, the reigning Masters champion and the 2016 Hero World Challenge winner. Two other past winners of the event, Jordan Spieth (2014) and Sweden's Henrik Stenson (2019), also will compete.READ: Jon Rahm to take four-week mental breakThe only missing players among the top 20 in the rankings are No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain, the reigning US Open champion; No. 2 Dustin Johnson; No. 9 Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa; No. 18 Sam Burns and No. 20 Billy Horschel.Woods won the event five times before it moved from Southern California to Albany, Bahamas, in 2015. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.The full 20-player entry list, with current world ranking:Collin Morikawa, United States, No. 3Patrick Cantlay, United States, No. 4Xander Schauffele, United States, No. 5Bryson DeChambeau, United States, No. 6Justin Thomas, United States, No. 7Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland, No. 8Brooks Koepka, United States, No. 10Tony Finau, United States, No. 11Abraham Ancer, Mexico, No. 12Jordan Spieth, United States, No. 13Harris English, United States, No. 14Viktor Hovland, Norway, No. 15Daniel Berger, United States, No. 16Tyrrell Hatton, England, No. 17Hideki Matsuyama, Japan, No. 19Patrick Reed, United States, No. 23Scottie Scheffler, United States, No. 24Webb Simpson, United States, No. 26Justin Rose, England, No. 45Henrik Stenson, Sweden, No. 155 (defending champion) Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :