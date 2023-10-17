Tiger Woods not among field revealed for his Hero World Challenge

The field was announced Monday for the Hero World Challenge, and tournament host Tiger Woods was not on the list.

Woods’ annual tournament in Albany, The Bahamas, benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation and is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. This year, it will be contested from November 30 to December 3.

Nineteen players were announced for the 20-man field Monday, potentially leaving the door open for Woods to enter himself. If not, another tournament exemption would be granted elsewhere.

Woods last played competitively at the Masters in April, where he made the cut before withdrawing due to plantar fasciitis. He had ankle surgery later that month related to the injuries he sustained in a single-car accident in February 2021.

Woods most recently played the event in December 2019 and finished fourth.

The field includes every U.S. Ryder Cup team member except LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka, who cannot participate due to the Hero World Challenge being PGA-sanctioned.

Viktor Hovland of Norway will attempt to win the event for a third consecutive year. The full list of 19 announced Monday: