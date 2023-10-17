MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tiger Woods not among field revealed for his Hero World Challenge

Woods’ annual tournament in Albany, The Bahamas, benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation and is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. This year, it will be contested from November 30 to December 3.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 08:07 IST , Albany - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S.
FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tiger Woods of the U.S. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The field was announced Monday for the Hero World Challenge, and tournament host Tiger Woods was not on the list.

Woods’ annual tournament in Albany, The Bahamas, benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation and is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour schedule. This year, it will be contested from November 30 to December 3.

ALSO READ
Brooks Koepka wins LIV Jeddah title in playoff

Nineteen players were announced for the 20-man field Monday, potentially leaving the door open for Woods to enter himself. If not, another tournament exemption would be granted elsewhere.

Woods last played competitively at the Masters in April, where he made the cut before withdrawing due to plantar fasciitis. He had ankle surgery later that month related to the injuries he sustained in a single-car accident in February 2021.

Woods most recently played the event in December 2019 and finished fourth.

The field includes every U.S. Ryder Cup team member except LIV Golf member Brooks Koepka, who cannot participate due to the Hero World Challenge being PGA-sanctioned.

Viktor Hovland of Norway will attempt to win the event for a third consecutive year. The full list of 19 announced Monday:

The Field
Keegan Bradley
Sam Burns
Patrick Cantlay
Wyndham Clark
Jason Day
Tony Finau
Matt Fitzpatrick
Rickie Fowler
Brian Harman
Max Homa
Viktor Hovland
Collin Morikawa
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Jordan Spieth
Sepp Straka
-ustin Thomas
Cameron Young
Will Zalatoris
Field Level Media

Related stories

Related Topics

Hero World Challenge /

Tiger Woods /

Viktor Hovland /

Ryder Cup /

LIV Golf /

Brooks Koepka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods not among field revealed for his Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Mavericks star Luka Doncic uncertain for season opener due to calf strain
    Reuters
  3. Evans feared retirement before Manchester United return
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship
    AP
  5. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Tiger Woods not among field revealed for his Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. Emotional Pavon earns maiden triumph at Spanish Open
    AFP
  3. Brooks Koepka wins LIV Jeddah title in playoff
    AFP
  4. Angel Yin wins LPGA Shanghai for maiden career tour title
    PTI
  5. Lexi Thompson falls short in her bid to make PGA Tour cut in Las Vegas
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tiger Woods not among field revealed for his Hero World Challenge
    Reuters
  2. NBA: Mavericks star Luka Doncic uncertain for season opener due to calf strain
    Reuters
  3. Evans feared retirement before Manchester United return
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Sabitzer scores from the spot in Baku to send Austria to European Championship
    AP
  5. Euro 2024 qualifiers: Van Dijk scores in Netherlands 1-0 win over Greece
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment