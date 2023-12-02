MagazineBuy Print

Hero World Challenge: Scheffler takes joint lead with Spieth, Woods improves in second round

Scheffler and Spieth is followed by one of the first-round co-leaders, Brian Harman while two-time defending champion, Viktor Hovland, continues to struggle.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 20:28 IST , Nassau - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Woods had an improved showing, with a two-under 70. Woods, who made a three-over 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot.
Woods had an improved showing, with a two-under 70. Woods, who made a three-over 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Woods had an improved showing, with a two-under 70. Woods, who made a three-over 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Scottie Scheffler carded a six-under 66 second round to surge to the top of the leaderboard in the Hero World Challenge here on Friday. He shares the lead with Jordan Spieth.

Tournament host Tiger Woods had an improved showing, with a two-under 70. Woods, who made a three-over 75 in the first round, is in 15th spot.

“Unfortunately, I just haven’t finished off my last two rounds the way I would like to. I’ve got two more days to improve,” Woods said. Woods, who started the day with two birdies, showing no signs of physical discomfort.

“I cleaned it up a little bit from yesterday. Overall, it was a better start, better commitment. I kept it going today. I just wish I made a couple more putts,” Woods said.

“I’ve played two tournaments all year. I’m rusty. This golf course will bring that out of you a little bit. Some of the pin locations - you can run the table here or you can go the other way very quickly,” he added.

ALSO READ: Extremely grateful for what Tiger Woods is doing for golf: World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler was seven-under through 17 holes, but on the last, a poor drive cost the American a bogey. “I drove it well and gave myself a lot of chances. I got a bad break on the eighth hole, and then got into a weird spot on eighteen,” Scheffler said.

Spieth, meanwhile, had a bogey-free 67.

Scheffler and Spieth is followed by one of the first-round co-leaders, Brian Harman. Harman made a disastrous start with three bogeys in the first four holes, before finishing strong.

Two-time defending champion, Viktor Hovland, continues to struggle. Hovland made a second straight 73 and is tied 16th.

The scores (top four):
Round 2: 135: Scottie Scheffler (69, 66), Jordan Spieth (67-68) 136: Brian Harman (67, 69) 137: Justin Thomas (70, 67)

(The writer is in Nassau on invitation from Hero MotoCorp)

