Hong Kong to host first golf event in over three years

Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling will stage the $1 million World City Championship on March 23-26.

AFP
Hong Kong 06 February, 2023 11:48 IST
FILE PHOTO: Arjun Atwal of India lining up a putt during the first round of the Hong Kong Open golf tournament at the Hong Kong Golf Club on November 22, 2018.

Hong Kong will next month host its first international golf tournament in more than three years, organisers said on Monday, following a relaxation in Covid entry rules.

It will be the seventh leg of the Asian Tour this year, the regional tour said.

The southern Chinese city’s last international golf tournament was the Hong Kong Open in January 2020.

Soon after that, Hong Kong imposed a series of strict rules to thwart the coronavirus. Most restrictions have since been removed.

“We’re all excited to be able to return to Hong Kong and the iconic Hong Kong Golf Club, one of the world’s most historic golfing establishments and a perennial favourite among Asian Tour members,” said Cho Minn Thant, the tour’s commissioner and chief executive.

